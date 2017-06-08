Having A Hard Time To Stay Fashionable? Here's What You Must Know

Many times, when someone is trying to improve themselves they forget about fashion. They think of fashion as a frivolous enterprise, when nothing could be further than the truth. What you choose to wrap your body in says a lot about you. Here are some stylish fashion tips to make sure you're saying the right thing!

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

You are going to want to talk to your friends and coworkers about how you dress. They can help you figure out what you are doing that works, and what you might want to change about how you dress. Since they see you every day, they can be the ones you go to for advice.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

Don't keep a bunch of makeup inside your beauty kit. Find the items you use regularly and keep them stocked in the hottest colors of the season. Keep in mind looks for both nighttime and daytime wear. Makeup can rot like any other organic material. It can also grow germs if it sits for a long time.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

Try donating clothing that no longer fit. This kills two birds with one stone. First, you are getting clothes to those who need them, and second, the time required to put together your outfit for the day is decreased.

Quilted fabrics are a pretty and practical trend coming for fall and winter wear. These fabrics are common in many types of clothing, including skirts, jackets, blouses, and blazers. Although it's a loose fitting fabric, don't get it too loose or you'll look bigger than you want to look.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

One smart tip for fashion is to give your old clothing away. This is a free way to help others out.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

When selecting a swimsuit, there are many things you can do to minimize figure flaws and emphasize the right parts of your body. For instance, if you have bigger hips, emphasize your legs and accentuate your small waist by wearing a suit that is cut high on the thigh. Look into more options for swimsuit wear as well.

You see? It really doesn't cost a lot of money to build your fashion sense. All it takes is proper planning and motivation, and you can figure out how to build your fashion sense on a budget for all of the days ahead of you. Best of luck with your future with fashion.