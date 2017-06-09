Looking Much Better Begins With These Style Advice

What is fashion? Simply put, it's the clothes you wear. Everything, from the shirt on your back and the shoes on your feet counts as fashion. What makes good fashion? Proper clothing choices for each situation makes good fashion. The following article features a wide variety of tips that can help you make fashionable clothing choices.

It has become fashionable for men to wear clothes that are very baggy, but this should be avoided. This makes you look sloppy and can make you look larger than you really are. While you do not have to wear anything that is too restricted, one size larger than your actual size should be the limit.

Don't be afraid to top off your look with an awesome hat. In days gone by, it was commonplace for women and men to wear hats on a daily basis. What was once the height of fashion has, unfortunately, fallen to the wayside in modern times. Be adventurous, and finish off your look with an ultra-cool fedora or a pretty sun hat.

If you have thick or very curly hair, using a gel product will help you to create the style you desire. Work the product into towel-dried hair and then style it as you want. You can allow it to dry naturally, or use a hair drier. This is especially helpful in humid weather.

It is a fallacy that you cannot wear white clothing after Labor Day. It doesn't matter what you want to wear; choose colors that you feel comfortable with. When white is flattering to your overall look, put it on and feel proud. No one is going to say anything to you about it.

You are going to want to talk to your friends and coworkers about how you dress. They can help you figure out what you are doing that works, and what you might want to change about how you dress. Since they see you every day, they can be the ones you go to for advice.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

For those with frizz problems, when drying hair, don't rub it with a towel. This will damage it and make it look worse. Wrap your hair in the towel instead so soak up the moisture. When your hair is dried, you should unwrap it and begin brushing it with a comb.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

When purchasing sneakers, shop for ones that are comfortable and fit like a glove. You should also ensure that the arch in the shoe fully supports the arch in your foot. Another consideration to take into account when purchasing sneakers is to know the pronation of your foot; most salespeople can assess your foot and guide you to the proper shoe for your pronation.

Find the right balance between fashionable and comfortable. Pain doesn't have to equal beauty. Just because a pair of shoes or a lacy dress are aesthetically pleasing doesn't mean you should wear them. Don't just check to see if something fits. Before you spend any money, try to determine whether you will be able to wear what you are buying for extended periods of time.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

Don't buy clothes that don't fit you, vowing to yourself that you'll "get into them." While it's an admirable goal, it rarely works out that way. The vast majority of women never do "get into them," and just end up wasting money on sometimes expensive clothing. Lose weight first; then go shopping.

Separate your suits. When you buy a suit for work, that doesn't mean you need to wear the jacket and pants or skirt together all the time. Pair the jacket with a nice t-shirt and jeans, or wear the bottoms with a crisp white shirt and a great pair of shoes.

Keep the styles attractive without looking trashy. Sometimes, there is a fine line between high-fashion and showing too much skin. A great tip to avoid crossing the line is to only wear one item that is cut low or high. Try a V-neck tank with a flowing, knee-length skirt, or a short skirt with a loose-fitting blouse.

Something to consider for your own fashion is to experiment with color. This is important because you will look a lot more comfortable with your personal design by choosing colors that suit you well and playing off of them. Try to stop yourself from relying on the traditional blacks and whites when mixing colors.

Take what you have learned here, and figure out how to apply it to your life. Take your favorite tips and go shopping. Bettering how you look and feel is worth it. You can be a great fashion icon.